St. Seii set to release his sophomore EP 'Bittersweet'

After the release of his first Ep in 2021 ‘Vibes from $ENSEII’ which is an absolute masterpiece St. Seii set to release his second EP BITTERSWEET which is the key reason he his changing his stage name from $ENSEII to St. Seii, The Saint comes forth with yet another exquisite work of art. ‘BITTERSWEET’ is a body of art inspired by emotions heartbreak and his infatuation with the female derrière, He showcases his versatility and ability to translate his feelings into melody backed up with graceful lyricism. Here, he breaks down the album, track by track.

“ZOMBIE”

“I made Zombie in the second week of June 2021. Wiza had sent me the beat a week prior but I didn’t know what to do with it as it was entirely different from my sound. At the time, I was in a long term relationship with an ex I really liked yeah, but i always had an idea of what would end us and it just so happened that my projections were right. You know, felt like something I knew was gonna happen that happened the exact way I projected it.. so yeah zombie was made 7months before the break up”

He then changes the mood by switching the vibe to a bouncy groovy reggae piece and fills us in

“BUNDUS”

“Bundus was made in July 2022, I had just buzzed Kuspid to send me newly made beats and this particular one caught my ears instantly but

Omo! I’m sure this is pretty straightforward. Not everyone calls a big butt BUNDUS. But I do.

The song is just about me confessing my love and appreciation and need for a lady’s big butt basically and things I’d do with it .. you know”

After appreciating all kinds of derrières, he fills us in with the idea behind the amapiano bounce

“ETERIMA”

“Eterima was also inspired by the same ex that inspired ZOMBIE. Basically letting it be known that loving or being in a relationship with me wasn’t by force and how the tough love and drama wasn’t cutting it for me.

Felt like I was underrated hence why I was chanting ‘but this gbedu go make you know my worth’ .. like ‘You’ll see me up there at the top someday’ you get me”.

