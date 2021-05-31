SPOTTED: Wande Coal working with Don Jazzy and Andre Vibez as new album looms

Word on the street is that acts like Wande Coal, Falz and Mayorkun are set to drop albums in 2021. Coal was spotted recording with both producers are efforts continue to complete work on his third studio album.

While Don Jazzy's reps are sealed, Vibez has continued to rise. The son of legendary musician, Victor Uwaifo, Andre Vibez cut his teeth producing for Rema and Alpha P's group in Benin City, Edo State. Over the past two years, he has quit his day job and produced 'Ye Ye Ye' for Omah Lay.

In 2021, Wande Coal released Realms EP which was critically disappointing.