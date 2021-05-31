RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

SPOTTED: Wande Coal working with Don Jazzy and Andre Vibez as new album looms

Motolani Alake

Andre Vibez produced 'Feeling' for LadiPoe and 'Ye Ye Ye' for Omah Lay.

Don Jazzy and his former protege, Wande Coal. (BellaNaija)

Over the weekend, Nigerian star, Wande Coal was spotted working with legendary Nigerian producer, Don Jazzy and Andre Vibez who produced 'Feeling' for LadiPoe.

Word on the street is that acts like Wande Coal, Falz and Mayorkun are set to drop albums in 2021. Coal was spotted recording with both producers are efforts continue to complete work on his third studio album.

While Don Jazzy's reps are sealed, Vibez has continued to rise. The son of legendary musician, Victor Uwaifo, Andre Vibez cut his teeth producing for Rema and Alpha P's group in Benin City, Edo State. Over the past two years, he has quit his day job and produced 'Ye Ye Ye' for Omah Lay.

In 2021, Wande Coal released Realms EP which was critically disappointing.

You can watch the videos below;

Motolani Alake

