On Friday, June 30, 2021, Nigerian singer, Buju trended on Twitter after Wizkid FC dug up his old tweets. This came after news made the rounds that the singer was said to feature Wizkid on a new record.
SPOTTED: Buju hangs out with Wizkid just days after public outrage over his old tweets
They were spotted in a studio, working alongside Wande Coal and King Promise.
In an old tweet from 2016, Buju called Wizkid's 'Daddy Yo' a "trash" song. He also took shots at Davido, but showed love to Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel.
Two days later, it looks like all is well between Wizkid and Buju. They were spotted in a studio, working alongside Wande Coal and King Promise.
You can see a video from the session below;
