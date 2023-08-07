Spotify celebrates Teni as EQUAL Africa ambassador for August

Teni’s selection as EQUAL Africa ambassador further solidifies her position as one of Africa’s leading musical talents.

Teni released her first single, 'Fargin' in 2017, and has since built an impressive catalog comprising three musical projects, and popular tracks such as 'Wait', 'Askamaya', 'Uyomeyo', 'Billionaire For You' and more. Her recent release, 'No Days Off', off her upcoming album in the fall of 2023 has so far enjoyed a warm reception from listeners as she kicks off her artistic rebrand.

Fondly referred to by fans as Makanaki or Sugar Mummy, the multi-talented singer is highly versatile and effortlessly moves across genres from Afrobeats, pop, RnB, and more. Her music is influenced by King Wasiu Ayinde, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, Osita Osadebe, and Dolly Parton.

As an EQUAL Africa artist, Teni will be featured prominently on the Spotify platform, offering her fans and music enthusiasts across the globe the opportunity to delve into her rich musical catalogue, gaining a deeper appreciation for her exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry.

Her infectious energy, unique vocal prowess, and captivating melodies have earned her numerous nominations and awards both at home and abroad.

Below is Teni's Q&A session as part of the celebration of her announcement as Spotify's EQUAL Africa ambassador for August.

1. What is the one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

I love staying indoors. Give me NBA 2K, some food in bed and I'm going nowhere. I have been exploring the outdoors a little bit more though.

2. When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

Making music is an extension of who I am and what my earthly purpose and mission is. It is a way to know I exhausted all my God-given talents to inspire, entertain and enlighten people to be more and do more by being their true unique selves regardless of what society thinks.

3. Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

I have always loved music from a young age as I grew up in a large family with diverse tastes in music from traditional Nigerian gospel music, fuji, hip hop, RnB, and more. However, there are some African artists that I would say had a huge impact on me which are King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, Funmi Aragbaye, Brenda Fassie, Miriam Makeba, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, Osita Osadebe, Shina Peters amongst many other iconic artists.

4. To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

I will say Afro-pop but with a fusion of gospel, fuji, hip hop, and RnB delivered with a mixture of ruggedness or sometimes soft emotional energy especially when it comes to love songs. I can be hard on the outside but I'm a sucker for love. Well, who isn’t?

5. Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?