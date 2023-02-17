ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spinall drops highly anticipated album, 'Top Boy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning superstar DJ, music producer, and artist Spinall has released his highly anticipated album titled, 'Top Boy'.

Spinall - 'Top Boy'
Spinall - 'Top Boy'

Artist: Spinall

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Album Title: Top Boy

Genre: Afro-pop, Amapiano, R&P, EDM, Pop

Date of Release: February 17th, 2023

Producers: (Tracks 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 - Spinall), (Track 3 - Smeez, D3an), (Track 5 - TMXO), (Track 6 - Caltonic), (Track 7 - TSB), (Track 8 - Magicsticks), (Track 12 - Ozedikus, Kemuel), (Track 13 - Kel P), (Track 14 - DJ Snake, Nick "Unknown Nick" Audino, The Eggman)

Song Art:

Spinall - 'Top Boy'
Spinall - 'Top Boy' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 45 minute 27 seconds

Features: 26 - Azanti, Zaiam, Minz, Niniola, Adekunle Gold, BNXN, Stefllon Don, Reekado Banks, Phyno, Ntosh Gazi, Tay Iwar, Tamera, TSB, Asake, Amaarae, Ladipoe, Blxckie, Jess of Vanjess, Kemuel, Olamide, Fireboy, 6lack, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, Ayanna, Nasty C

Label: TheCAPMusic

Details/Takeaway: On 'Top Boy' superstar artist and DJ, Spinall brings together stars from across the world for a project that explores continental sounds, and captures his international status and ambitions.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spinall drops highly anticipated album, 'Top Boy'

Spinall drops highly anticipated album, 'Top Boy'

'A top boy is anyone who has beaten the odds,' Spinall tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'A top boy is anyone who has beaten the odds,' Spinall tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Talented singer Espacio Dios drops visualizer for single, 'Collapse All Rules'

Talented singer Espacio Dios drops visualizer for single, 'Collapse All Rules'

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Burna Boy, AKA

'I hope they catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death