Artist: Spinall
Spinall drops highly anticipated album, 'Top Boy'
Award-winning superstar DJ, music producer, and artist Spinall has released his highly anticipated album titled, 'Top Boy'.
Album Title: Top Boy
Genre: Afro-pop, Amapiano, R&P, EDM, Pop
Date of Release: February 17th, 2023
Producers: (Tracks 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 - Spinall), (Track 3 - Smeez, D3an), (Track 5 - TMXO), (Track 6 - Caltonic), (Track 7 - TSB), (Track 8 - Magicsticks), (Track 12 - Ozedikus, Kemuel), (Track 13 - Kel P), (Track 14 - DJ Snake, Nick "Unknown Nick" Audino, The Eggman)
Song Art:
Length: 45 minute 27 seconds
Features: 26 - Azanti, Zaiam, Minz, Niniola, Adekunle Gold, BNXN, Stefllon Don, Reekado Banks, Phyno, Ntosh Gazi, Tay Iwar, Tamera, TSB, Asake, Amaarae, Ladipoe, Blxckie, Jess of Vanjess, Kemuel, Olamide, Fireboy, 6lack, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, Ayanna, Nasty C
Label: TheCAPMusic
Details/Takeaway: On 'Top Boy' superstar artist and DJ, Spinall brings together stars from across the world for a project that explores continental sounds, and captures his international status and ambitions.
