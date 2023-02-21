Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

He stated that at the risk of sounding jealous, he had to state that Teni and Tems' choice of stage name is an imitation of Tiwa's name. The host attempted to draw his attention to the fact that Tems and Teni are basically abbreviations of their names but Speed Darlington was having none of it.

The content creator and artist who gained fame for his curious type of music and social media antics stated that he believes artists should be creative and he wasn't seeing any creativity from Tems and Teni.

According to Speed Darlington Teni and Tems have failed to take risks regarding their stage name and instead imitated Tiwa because her name brought her fame.

Speed's comment won't come as a surprise to most people who are familiar with his brand as he has a history of making funny and ridiculous statements.

He had previously described himself as one of the best artists in Nigeria. He has also gotten into a public spat with influencer and musician Tunde Ednut over who was more famous.