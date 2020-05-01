Frank Nwafor, who is a Reputable Music Consultant & A&R in the Nigeria music scene believes he can change the way you listen to music.

Sound Genie will change how you listen to music - Frank Nwafor, music consultant & A&R

The new sector will be curating playlists that span various diverse categories including Mellow and Alternative rhythm focusing on calm and alternative singles like sidewalk by Sagun & N.B.U by fave. Sounds from the motherland which focuses on sounds from all over Africa including hits like Zenizenabo by Miriam Makeba from South Africa. Discovered: Mzansi music which contains South African hits like Mculo by Heavy K and Discovered: Nigerian music which contains singles from mainstream artists like Bad Boy Timz, Rema and Ajebutter 22.

The artistes featured in the various playlists will see their music featured on streaming services like Apple music,Spotify and Audiomack.

The Sound genie playlist sector also features a curated playlist specially for music producers like Dj Spinall, Sarz, Dj Neptune, M4tay and Juls.

The mission of the new playlist department is to release unbiased lists of songs that accurately represent the metrics of artists and to also create a bridge for upcoming artists to get their music heard.

Access these playlists HERE.

