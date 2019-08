Artist: Soti featuring Ycee

Song Title: Ink

Genre: Trap&B

Date of release: August 9, 2019

Producer: Qasebeats

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: As a follow-up to the Falz-assisted ‘Eko,’ the dancehall-influenced ‘Oliver’ ‘Take 5,’ Soti Ycee for a sensual outing in "INK".

You can listen to the song below;