Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

From emerging stars registering their first body of work, and familiar stars dropping their debut long-form project to veteran artists delivering a comeback album, here are some of the artists expected to drop projects this year.
- Peruzzi - Sabali
- Oxlade - Oxlade From Africa
- Ice Prince - Fire & Ice
- ID Cabasa - Unfinished Business
- Pretty Boy DO - Pretty Please
- Maleek Berry - If Only Love Was Enough
- Logos Olori - Olori The EP
- Sarz & Wurld - I Love Girls With Trobul 2
- Anti World Gangsters - Gang Business 2
- AfroselectaBBK & TobiiWTW - Afro & The Wave II
- AfroselectaBBK - Driller & Vanilla IV
- LaxyBBK - The Mask II
- Minz - By Any Minz
- Young Jonn - Jiggy Forever
- Tems - To Be Announced(TBA)
- Lojay - TBA
- Victony - TBA
- Fireboy - TBA
