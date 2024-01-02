ADVERTISEMENT
Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

From emerging stars registering their first body of work, and familiar stars dropping their debut long-form project to veteran artists delivering a comeback album, here are some of the artists expected to drop projects this year.

  1. Peruzzi - Sabali
  2. Oxlade - Oxlade From Africa
  3. Ice Prince - Fire & Ice
  4. ID Cabasa - Unfinished Business
  5. Pretty Boy DO - Pretty Please
  6. Maleek Berry - If Only Love Was Enough
  7. Logos Olori - Olori The EP
  8. Sarz & Wurld - I Love Girls With Trobul 2
  9. Anti World Gangsters - Gang Business 2
  10. AfroselectaBBK & TobiiWTW - Afro & The Wave II
  11. AfroselectaBBK - Driller & Vanilla IV
  12. LaxyBBK - The Mask II
  13. Minz - By Any Minz
  14. Young Jonn - Jiggy Forever
  15. Tems - To Be Announced(TBA)
  16. Lojay - TBA
  17. Victony - TBA
  18. Fireboy - TBA
