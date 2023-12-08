ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Some A-list artists will go hungry this December - Shallipopi's Official Dj

Pulse Mix

Brightstar attributes this to the outrageous amount the artists charge to perform at shows.

Dj Brightstar
Dj Brightstar

Recommended articles

Brightstar attributes this to the outrageous amount the artists charge to perform at shows.

He noted that the high cost of bringing these artists to shows have began to diminish their demand in the entertainment industry.

Brightstar said this via his Instagram story while urging B and C-list artists to brace up for multiple shows this season as “it is their time”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dj Brightstar
Dj Brightstar Pulse Nigeria

He wrote “Your favorite A-List artists will be broke this December because they have decided to charge outrageous amounts for shows. Prices that show promoters can’t afford. B and C list artists should just be ready, it’s going to shower blessings on them this season.”

Dj Brightstar also criticised artists for their greedy attitude, accusing them of acting unconcerned about the welfare of their team.

“Some artists are greedy and self-centered. They are fond of not paying their crew members after work, not even supporting by giving them credits because they simply want to shine alone yet when they go broke or no longer in the spotlight they still expect those around them to remain loyal to them.”

Featureby Adeniyi Adewoyin

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayoba and Boomplay announce cross-platform partnership

Ayoba and Boomplay announce cross-platform partnership

Some A-list artists will go hungry this December - Shallipopi's Official Dj

Some A-list artists will go hungry this December - Shallipopi's Official Dj

Wale Ojo & Genoveva Umeh on method acting, Nollywood & Amazon Prime’s 'Breath of Life'

Wale Ojo & Genoveva Umeh on method acting, Nollywood & Amazon Prime’s 'Breath of Life'

South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'

South-South rap star Dr. Barz excites on new single 'Dosa'

Spotify documents the resurgence of African gospel music

Spotify documents the resurgence of African gospel music

Rapper Kodak Black bursted for cocaine possession again, this time in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black bursted for cocaine possession again, this time in Florida

Seyi Vibez shows artistic evolution on 'NAHAMciaga' EP [Review]

Seyi Vibez shows artistic evolution on 'NAHAMciaga' EP [Review]

I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

I converted to Islam out of love for my husband - Mercy Aigbe

Nigerian rapper Oladips clears the air on 'fake death' saga, apologises

Nigerian rapper Oladips clears the air on 'fake death' saga, apologises

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music industry since 2000

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Singer RiNE

Fast-rising music talent RiNE releases exciting new singles

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative and high-energy vibes

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative