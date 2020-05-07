On May 6, 2020, Nigerian superstar gospel singer, Sinach revealed something special - she had been topping American charts, Billboard's charts of Christian songwriters for seven weeks and did not even realize.

She made this known via her Twitter account with the caption, "So apparently We have been No 1 on billboard USA for Christian song writer for 7 weeks !! Look at God!! First Black person. First from Africa ... So grateful to God!! Thank you @billboard #loveworld @joe_egbu."

Sinach tops the list ahead of names like Jason Ingram, Lauren Diagle and Chris Brown. The woman who is no stranger to accolades celebrated this one with a soul of gratitude.