On March 16, 2020, Nigerian gospel music superstar, Sinach took to her Instagram page to announce the latest source of her joy. She got a gold plaque from YouTube.

A gold plaque is presented to artists with one million or more subscribers on YouTube. Sinach has 1.14 million subscribers to her YouTube page. The last Nigerian female artist to get this honour was Yemi Alade.

While celebrating the feat, Sinach wrote that, "Look what came in the mail !! Thank you my friends for celebrating GoodNews music in a big way!! @youtube @youtubengcreators @youtubemusic @gosgem.

The singer had an incredible run last decade. She was named Nigeria's Female artist of the decade by Pulse Nigeria and her video for 'Way Maker' is the second most-viewed Nigerian music video yet at 143 million views.