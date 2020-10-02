Artist: Simi

Album Title: Restless II

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B, Bashment, Afro-soul, Folk

Date of Release: October 2, 2020

Producers: Sess [Tracks 1, 3, 4 and 6] Oscar [Tracks 2 and 5]

Album Art:

Length: 6 songs, 15 minutes

Features: 1 - Adekunle Gold

Singles: 1 - 'No Longer Beneficial'

Tracklist:

Label: Studio Brat/Platoon

Details/Takeaway: When the album dropped, Simi wrote on her Instagram page that, "'Restless' is finally here and I don't know how to act!!! LINK IN MY BIO. I mixed these songs, so trust me when I say you need headphones for the full experience."

