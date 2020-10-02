Artist: Simi
Album Title: Restless II
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B, Bashment, Afro-soul, Folk
Date of Release: October 2, 2020
Producers: Sess [Tracks 1, 3, 4 and 6] Oscar [Tracks 2 and 5]
Album Art:
Length: 6 songs, 15 minutes
Features: 1 - Adekunle Gold
Singles: 1 - 'No Longer Beneficial'
Tracklist:
Label: Studio Brat/Platoon
Details/Takeaway: When the album dropped, Simi wrote on her Instagram page that, "'Restless' is finally here and I don't know how to act!!! LINK IN MY BIO. I mixed these songs, so trust me when I say you need headphones for the full experience."
You can play the album HERE.