Artist: Simi

Song Title: No Longer Beneficial

Genre: Afro&B

Album: Restless EP

Date of release: September 18, 2020

Label: Platoon

Producer: BlaiseBeatz

Details/Takeaway: ‘No Longer Beneficial’ signals an exciting, rebirth of sound for Simi which sees her mixing sophisticated and sultry, future-R&B with vibrant Afrobeats influences and her distinctive and mesmerizingly, soulful vocals, which can be heard on her forthcoming EP.

Speaking on the forthcoming EP, Simi said, “Before I got my break in the industry, I had so many moments of uncertainty. I was bursting with all this creativity and I was almost desperate for someone to bank on it. So I channelled my energy into the first Restless EP. "Restless", because it was how I felt. Thankfully, I made it to the other side.

"There are many "other sides" on every path. You find your breakthrough, and then chase another one. And another one. And then, another one.

"My second ’Restless’ EP is a symbol of my search for a new journey on the same path. May the force be with me.”

