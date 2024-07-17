Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

In a recent interview on the Zero Conditions Podcast, Simi revealed that she doesn't listen to a lot of music and doesn't know anybody.

"I don't know anybody. The reason I know my husband's songs is because I am married to him," Simi said.

She further revealed that she doesn't consume a lot of music including her own. "The reason I am listening to my album now is because it just came out. In another few weeks I won't listen as much," Simi emphasised her music consumption habit while maintaining that J Cole is the only artist she consistently listens to.

Simi's revelation comes as a surprise to fans, especially since musicians are in the habit of consuming lots of music.

Simi's appearance on the podcast follows the recent release of her fifth album 'Lost But Found' which features guest appearances from Afrobeats stars Lojay, Bella Shmurda, Falz, Tiwa Savage, acclaimed singer Asa, and Juju music legend Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey.

The album was preceded by the release of the singles 'All I Want', 'Boys Are Crazy' featuring Tiwa Savage, and 'Borrow Me Your Baby' feat Falz.