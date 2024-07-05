ADVERTISEMENT
Simi features Asa, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Ebenezer Obey on new album 'Lost & Found'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The award-winning singer has released her 5th album 'Lost & Found'.

Simi features Asa, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Ebenezer Obey on new album 'Lost & Found'
Simi features Asa, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Ebenezer Obey on new album 'Lost & Found'

On July 5, 2024, Simi released her sixth album titled 'Lost & Found' which features guest appearances from several notable Nigerian stars including Asa, Falz, Ladipoe, Lojay, Tiwa Savage, Bella Shmurda, and Juju music legend Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey.

Ahead of the album release, Simi released the single 'Men Are Crazy' featuring Afrobeats hitmaker Tiwa Savage, and more recently, she reconnected with long-term collaborated Falz for 'Borrow Me Your Baby'.

Simi's collaboration with Tiwa Savage marked a notable moment for Nigerian mainstream as it's a rare collaboration between two female powerhouses. Her collaboration with Asa is another rare collaboration between female artists in Nigerian music.

The 14-track album distributed by AWAL Recordings is Simi's fourth secular solo album coming 2 years after her 2022 album 'To Be Honest (TBH)'.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria at her listening party held on July 4, 2024, Simi revealed that she had earlier recorded an album she was going to release before scrapping it to start recording 'Lost & Found'.

According to Simi, the album is the product of self-discovery as she tapped into herself to rediscover why she fell in love with music following the birth of her daughter.

The award-winning singer also told Pulse Nigeria that she hopes listeners rediscover why they fell in love with her music when they listen to her new album.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

