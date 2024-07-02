Show Dem Camp unveils new joint album with Cavemen & Nsikak

The award-winning duo has announced their highly anticipated new album which will be a joint collaboration with neo-Igbo highlife/folk duo Cavemen and Singer Nsikak.

SDC made the announcement on July 1, 2024, on their social media platform. The upcoming project is titled 'No Love In Lagos' and it's set for release on August 9th.

The album comes two years after SDC released their last project 'Palm Wine III' which is the fourth installment of their Palm Wine music series that is a hybrid of Highlife, Nigerian Folk, and Hip Hop.

At their concert in the United Kingdom in 2023, SDC announced that they were working on a joint album with the award-winning duo Cavemen.

Their upcoming album 'No Love In Lagos' is the first time they will be dropping an album outside their Palm Wine Music series and Clone Wars rap series.

SDC boasts one of the biggest discographies in Nigerian music with four installments of their Palm Wine Music series and five editions of the Clone Wars rap series.

Cavemen has also made a name for themselves in Nigerian music as one of the artists offering a modern take on Igbo highlife and folk music.

