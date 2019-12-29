For Show Dem Cap, it's been a run that continues to gather pace by the year. For the first six years of their run in the consciousness of Nigerian music, they were absolutely niche. They boasted a cult following and built a loyalty with accessibility and relatable content.

But starting in 2017, they found a way around that to break their glass ceiling. They began to make music for the heart with content dipped in 'wash,' (love songs), a heart of gold and the embodiment of Hip-Hop. Although totally rapping in English, they had the potential to appeal to regular Nigerians.

Led by the mercurial Spax, they found a sound that's totally built on African folk music cut from the 'chill and unwind fabric' and termed it 'palmwine music.' Although they still remain very niche, they now have a sub-mainstream appeal and following. The people who love Show Dem Camp don't just love them, they live that love and cherish the opportunity of seeing them.

Sometimes in 2018, Tec and Ghost came to Pulse Nigeria for an interview to promote Palmwine Music II. As they were in the studio, certain ladies pointed fingers as they passed by the studio that had a transparent glass barricade. On their way out, an employee of Ringier Nigeria who was at the rooftop scream the lines, "It's up to you, I'm so ready..."

She was smiling and was engrossed in her act as she clutched her chest and smile. At the end, she waved and asked if a Palmwine Fest would be held in December 2018. The event held and by 2019, the fan base continues to grow.

On December 29, 2019, Show Dem Camp held the third edition of Palmwine Fest at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. They were aided by their colleagues like Tems, YCee, Vector tha Viper, Ajebutter22, BOJ, Moelogo, Nonso Amadi, LADIPOE, Tomi Thomas, ZAMIR and so forth. They also boasted an extensive range of opening acts.

While the event itself struggled with boring patches that failed to convey enjoyment for the average music lover, the Show Dem Camp heads had the time of their lives. While speaking with Adeyemi Adesanya, an attendee who is also an on-air personality, he told me that, " had a good time. SDC can never disappoint me... That Tems though; chai!!!"

Opinions will be split, but for those who didn't come to the show for hype, for those who didn't come to Palmwine Fest for lamba, they had a great time. The organization and progression of the show could definitely have been better, but moments like when Ajebutter and BOJ came on are what Palmwine Fest is really about - the joy of music and the appreciation of fans/music lovers.

Shout-out to Show Dem Camp. The ladies definitely had a great time.