Show Dem Camp releases new single, 'Rise of The Underdogs' featuring Tomi Thomas, announces 'Clone Wars V'

Motolani Alake

'Clone Wars V' to drop in July.

Ghost and Tec of Show Dem Camp [Instagram/ShowDemCamp]

On Friday, June 25, 2021, legendary Nigerian rap group, Show Dem Camp released a new single titled, 'Rise of The Underdogs' featuring longtime collaborator, Tomi Thomas.

On their official Instagram account, Show Dem Camp wrote that, "First drop off Clone Wars 5 ‘Rise Of The Underdogs 2’ ft @tomithomas_los produced by @iam_tuc OUT NOW!! #BANG Link in bio."

The song is a single off their fifth installment of their legendary franchise, Clone Wars. This instalment is titled The Algorhythm.

On their official account, Show Dem Camp wrote, "Our new project Clone Wars Vol. 5 ‘The Algorhythm’ drops on the 9th of July #SDCorBANG we’ve been in the lab cooking."

The album art was handled by Mumu Illustrator while creative direction was handled by Badman Tej.

The album is a follow-up to Palmwine Express, which dropped in December 2019 and Clone Wars IV: These Buhari Times which dropped in January 2019.

You can listen to the single below;

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

