If I make an album about Tinubu's Nigeria it will be filled with curses - Ghost of SDC

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghost says Show Dem Camp has no plans of making an album about Tinubu's Nigeria.

While engaging fans on X, Ghost who is one half of the Show Dem Camp was quizzed about the possibility of the group making an album to capture the current state of President Tinubu's administration.

The rapper stated that he had no intention to make such an album because if he did, it would be filled with curses and he might even have to consult a herbalist which would distraught his father who is a pastor.

The questions over a potential album about Tinubu's government and the current economic hardship being faced in Nigeria are likely inspired by Show Dem Camp's previous album 'Clone Wars IV: These Buhari Times' that chronicled the state of the nation under the former president.

Ghost stated that while the group will not be dropping a new series to their critically acclaimed 'Clone Wars' rap albums they have something in the works.

In 2022, SDC released 'Palm Wine 3' which is the fourth and last installment of their Palm Wine music series.

Both hip hop and alte music fans will be eager to see the next step in the illustrious career of one of Nigerian music's most talented artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

