African Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale releases new single 'Designer'

This eagerly awaited release serves as the second musical gem from his forthcoming album, 'Konekt', serving as an enticing glimpse into the artistic direction of the entire project.

'Designer' is a stellar showcase of Shatta Wale's unparalleled fusion of Afrobeat and dancehall vibes, serving as a testament to his musical prowess.

Within this enchanting melody, the singer lyrically serenades a newfound, captivating love, set against an irresistible rhythm meticulously overseen by the accomplished executive producer, Abisagboola Oluseun John, who is professionally known as Bankulli.

The synchronicity of Shatta Wale's vocals, the tunes' catchy instrumentation, and the superb production results in an auditory masterpiece that is set to take the industry by storm.