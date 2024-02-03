Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'

Emerging from the trials and triumphs of the past year, Shatta Wale finds himself imbued with the jubilation of his steadfast ascent in the music scene.

The prelude to the album's unveiling was marked by a series of chart-topping singles, including 'Incoming' featuring Tekno, which swiftly ascended to the No. 1 spot on Apple Music within a week of release.

The track also boasts an impressive 1.8 million streams on Spotify alone. Complementing this success is Shatta Wale's latest single, 'Designer,' serving as a testament to his unwavering creative prowess.

As a trailblazer of the reggae and dancehall movement in Africa, his transformative journey from "Bandana" to the iconic "Shatta Wale" in 2012 marked a pivotal moment propelling him into the limelight. Fusing reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeats, Shatta Wale not only garnered accolades but solidified his status as a visionary in African music.

Shatta Wale's journey from the early days of "Bandana" to his current status as a global music sensation mirrors his unwavering dedication, innovation, and profound impact on the industry.

His ability to seamlessly blend diverse musical styles, coupled with a magnetic stage presence, has endeared him to a devoted fan base spanning continents. With the release of his magnum opus, the 'Konekt' album, Shatta Wale showcases the enduring brilliance of an artist who effortlessly transcends boundaries.

Album Tracklist:

1. Real Life

2. Incoming ft Tekno

3. Holiday

4. Designer

5. Chasing Paper ft Basiil

6. King Shatta

7. Hiray