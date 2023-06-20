Shallipopi announced as Apple Music's Up Next Artist in Nigeria

His hit single, 'Elon Musk' delivered the slang “Pluto Boy” which is now fondler called by his fans, who are also fondly referred to as “Plutomanian citizens”.

“I’m honoured to have been selected as the Up Next local artist for June,” he tells Apple Music. “Thankful to Apple Music for seeing the vision, the rest of the world is about to see Shallipopi is Up Next!”

After releasing a string of striking singles that showcased his range - from the groove-rooted 'Gra Gra' (2021) to the lyrically sharp 'Power' (2022) - it was the release of Shallipopi’s 'Elon Musk' (2023) and subsequent 'Elon Musk Remix' featuring Nigerian superstar rapper, Zlatan that earned him monumental viral success, further amplified by his captivating persona on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Shallipopi will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.