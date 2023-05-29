Seyi Vibez drops new single 'Hat-Trick'
Afrobeats sensation Seyi Vibez has released a new single he calls 'Hat-Trick'.
2023 has been a great year for Seyi Vibez who released his 'Memory Card' EP in January and also featured on songs with Zlatan and BNXN. He ended the first quarter of 2023 as the most streamed artist in Nigeria according to TurnTable Charts,
Seyi Vibez had earlier teased the single on his Instagram account and the video generated a lot of attention from listeners who drew continuous comparisons with Asake.
The single called 'Hat-Trick' was released on May 29, 2023, and it's an Amapiano record that packs Seyi Vibez's Street cadences.
The song is Seyi Vibez's second release of 2023 coming as he sets to continue his fine form which has made him one of Afrobeats' hottest artists.
