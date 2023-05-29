The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Seyi Vibez drops new single 'Hat-Trick'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation Seyi Vibez has released a new single he calls 'Hat-Trick'.

Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’
Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’

Recommended articles

2023 has been a great year for Seyi Vibez who released his 'Memory Card' EP in January and also featured on songs with Zlatan and BNXN. He ended the first quarter of 2023 as the most streamed artist in Nigeria according to TurnTable Charts,

Seyi Vibez had earlier teased the single on his Instagram account and the video generated a lot of attention from listeners who drew continuous comparisons with Asake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single called 'Hat-Trick' was released on May 29, 2023, and it's an Amapiano record that packs Seyi Vibez's Street cadences.

The song is Seyi Vibez's second release of 2023 coming as he sets to continue his fine form which has made him one of Afrobeats' hottest artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez drops new single 'Hat-Trick'

Seyi Vibez drops new single 'Hat-Trick'

Seun Kuti slams Buhari's critics for accepting national awards

Seun Kuti slams Buhari's critics for accepting national awards

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives

Bolanle Austin-Peters teases her new film 'House of Ga'a'

Bolanle Austin-Peters teases her new film 'House of Ga'a'

Toyin Abraham attends inauguration dinner amidst backlash from fans

Toyin Abraham attends inauguration dinner amidst backlash from fans

Buhari confers Kunle Afolayan, Charles Opaleke, A.Y with national award

Buhari confers Kunle Afolayan, Charles Opaleke, A.Y with national award

Multiple award winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks wins 3rd AMVCA with 'Jewel'

Multiple award winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks wins 3rd AMVCA with 'Jewel'

Buhari confers Davido with national award

Buhari confers Davido with national award

'When It Blooms' is the long-awaited manifestation of Nonso Amadi's abilities

'When It Blooms' is the long-awaited manifestation of Nonso Amadi's abilities

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Asake announces release date for second album 'Work of Art'

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album