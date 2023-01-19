'Burna Boy is my biggest motivation,' Seyi Vibez tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

"My sound is just afro soul, some Fela Kuti vibe, some Islamic vibe, some celestial thing. It’s a mixture of a lot of things."

The fast-rising artist whose 2022 album 'Billion Dollar Baby' rocketed him to mainstream attention stated that he makes conscious music and this is an element he still retains even with his infusion of South African Amapiano style.

"I would describe my sound [as] Afro-soul. I do conscious music a lot, anyone that knows Seyi Vibez knows me with a lot of conscious sounds, so when I started doing the South African Amapiano to my fusion, I started putting my conscious sound on it, even though there are fast beats, there are slow beats, I started adding my conscious sounds to it so that makes it more of my genre."

Seyi Vibez further revealed that his sound is original as he isn't trying to be like anyone else.

"I’m not trying to sound like no one, it’s just pure me. The way I sing from way back, I also know how to put it on fast beats, so everything’s just going."

Pulse Nigeria

On Burna Boy singing his song: Clips emerged on social media of Burna Boy gleefully singing along to Seyi Vibez's 'Chance'. The two have also been spotted hanging out together and Seyi Vibez tells Ehiz that Burna Boy is a big inspiration for him.

"From Burna Boy, it’s the biggest motivation I have now. Up to now. It’s the biggest motivation, like “Seyi don’t stop, just keep up. They insult you, they like you or not, don’t stop! Just keep moving.”

On his fashion style: Seyi Vibez's music and fashion style have drawn comparison to Asake who dominated 2022 with his run of hits. Seyi Vibez however tells Ehiz that he's a fashion boy who loves to leave an impression with his style.

"I like Balenciagas a lot and I like to create them in my own way. I’m just… fashion boy. I’m precious but I’m precious fashion. I want to impress! I like creating things in my own way."