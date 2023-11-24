ADVERTISEMENT
Seyi Vibez curates Apple Music 'Chop Life' playlist for Detty December

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music unveils playlist for Detty December.

Curating the playlist are Afro R&B-soul songstress Mellissa, Afrobeats singer-songwriter Olivetheboy, Ikorodu-bred Street Pop star Seyi Vibez, and Afropop singer Nissi who have each hand-picked a selection of their favourite songs that will ultimately soundtrack their festive season.

A phrase that's embraced across the African continent, "Chop Life" means "enjoy life, and celebrate it to the fullest”.

With this philosophy in mind, Apple Music’s dedicated 'Chop Life' space will celebrate great music and embrace the spirit of enjoyment at all times, featuring a flagship playlist, bespoke artwork, DJ Mixes, and carefully curated content for any occasion–whether you're taking it easy at home, on the beach, at a party, or just enjoying some downtime.

Speaking on the playlist, Mellissa said:

“I’m living in an era where anything is possible, where music from all corners of the world can thrive - and I'm living proof of it. I put together this playlist for the baddies out there, a soundtrack for a sexy, blissful holiday because, to me, Chop Life means having the best experiences.”

Olivetheboy says he wants people to dance and forget their worries after enduring a stressful year.

Street music star Seyi Vibez says chopping life to him means spending fun time with family and friends.

“Life to me is about the people you have in it, people who sincerely love and want the best out of life for you. These songs make me feel good and want to have a great time. So, chopping life to me is a fun time with my family and friends.” - Seyi Vibez

Nissi wants to create a playlist that offers the beautiful ambiance of the festive season.

“Thrilled to team up with Apple Music for the Chop Life campaign! Chop Life to me? It's all about savouring the best of what life serves up, and not leaving a single crumb behind. I’ve made this playlist and handpicked these songs specifically to ride the ups and downs of the season, and honestly, it’s a mood booster. Whether you’re chilling, feeling nostalgic or you want to get up and dance this playlist is for you. Give it a listen, find your groove, and let’s all Chop Life together!”

The Chop Life playlists will be available for streaming on Apple Music and it's set to serve as the perfect soundtrack for the festive season.

