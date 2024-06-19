ADVERTISEMENT
Legendary music families The Kutis & Marleys unite for historic collaboration

Adeayo Adebiyi

This song marks the first time artists from the Fela Kuti and Bob Marley families will be collaborating.

Seun Kuti and Damian Marley set to release single titled 'Dey'
Seun Kuti and Damian Marley set to release single titled 'Dey'

Seun Kuti made the revelation via his Instagram account on June 19, 2024, and the upcoming single marks the first time artists from the great music families will be collaborating.

Earlier in the year, 'One Love' the movie about Bob Marley was released and the soundtrack featured Nigerian stars Wizkid and Bloody Civilian. At the movie premiere, Bob Marley's granddaughter Zuri Marley was asked by the press which Nigerian artists she would have wanted her grandfather to work with to which she mentioned Fela Kuti and Burna Boy.

While the late music legends Fela Kuti and Bob Marley never got to collaborate, their famous songs Seun Kuti and Damian Marley have given fans the highly anticipated collaboration.

The upcoming track, titled "Dey," will feature Seun Kuti's Egypt 80 alongside Damian Marley, promising a fusion of Afrobeat and reggae that is sure to resonate with fans across the globe.

The single set for release on June 26, 2024, comes ahead of Seun Kuti's new album which the Grammy-nominated Afrobeat star revealed will be executive-produced by American music icon Lenny Kravitz.

Seun Kuti has collaborated with several global stars including Janelle Monae in her Grammy Album of the Year nominated 'The Age of Pleasure'. His upcoming album can be expected to feature reputable artists from different parts of the world.

Adeayo Adebiyi

