Sensei Lo features Guido on new single, 'Don't Let Go'

While this is Sensei LO’s official debut EP, you may already be acquainted through the recent Boiler Room documentary Assurance, her cameo role on Moto Kiatu’s ‘Music Began In Africa’ album or her remix on Chike’s “Boo of The Booless” album. Either way, ‘Pisces Moon’ is a much more formal and comprehensive introduction to her spell-binding skills.

Don’t Let Go ushers us gently with timeless deep house aesthetics. All jazzy keys and sunset feels. Balearic in mind, Chicago in body, Lagosian in soul, it’s the perfect fusion of amapiano and classic high grade house music. ‘Synchronicity’ follows and takes us deeper into the night. A place where Afrobeat and tribal house shadow box playfully under an astral traveling spoken word and swooping cosmic synths.

Her debut EP, Pisces Moon drops on February 4.

ABOUT

SENSEI LO is a versatile and evolving DJ and Producer that specializes in Afro Dance Music & Electronic Music. Her career was launched in January 2014 as Resident DJ for Blak Lounge Elegushi, a prestigious club at the famous Elegushi Private beach in Lagos.

She has performed at numerous Local and International events, Including the Chale Wote Art festival Accra 2016 - 2018, BUDX