Sensational Afrobeats star Mz Kiss returns with new single 'BP Drop'
Popular Street-hop sensation and singer Mz Kiss has returned with her first single of 2023.
Recommended articles
Renowned rapper Mz Kiss is set to ignite the music scene once again with her latest single, 'BP Drop' released on June 16, 2023. The singles takes a candid and witty approach to discussing the relationships between men and women, capturing the popular notion that men love attractive women, while attractive women are drawn to financial security.
Mz Kiss skillfully weaves her lyrical prowess throughout the song, delivering thought-provoking verses that resonate with listeners.
Known for her exceptional talent and versatility, Mz Kiss has earned a reputable name in the music industry. Her previous singles and collaborations with top acts such as Falz, IllBliss, and Niniola have garnered widespread acclaim and cemented her position as a standout rapper.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng