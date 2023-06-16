Sensational Afrobeats star Mz Kiss returns with new single 'BP Drop'

Renowned rapper Mz Kiss is set to ignite the music scene once again with her latest single, 'BP Drop' released on June 16, 2023. The singles takes a candid and witty approach to discussing the relationships between men and women, capturing the popular notion that men love attractive women, while attractive women are drawn to financial security.

Mz Kiss skillfully weaves her lyrical prowess throughout the song, delivering thought-provoking verses that resonate with listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT