Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: January 27, 2023

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 22 seconds

Features: 1 - Rema

Label: OneGod Music/Reptyle Music/G Production/LV, LLC

Details/Takeaway: Award-winning Senegalese singer/songwriter, Samba Peuzzi has teamed up with Nigerian rockstar, Rema for his first single of the year, ‘Mercedes’. A single that hears the duo proclaim their adoration for the ladies in their life.

The Senegal Boy Samba Peuzzi is no stranger to making hits having accumulated over forty-one million views on YouTube alone, and his latest offering is set to be no different. ‘Mercedes’ is another eurythmic love anthem with an infectious hook that is complimented by Rema’s familiar tones. ‘Mercedes’ is set to be a firm favourite on playlists and dance-floors across the diaspora and continent, signaling to a forthcoming EP due in 2023.