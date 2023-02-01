ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Senegalese music sensation Samba Peuzzi has released a new single 'Mercedes' on which he features Nigerian superstar Rema.

Samba Peuzzi X Rema - 'Mercedes'
Samba Peuzzi X Rema - 'Mercedes'

Artist: Samba Peuzzi

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: January 27, 2023

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Samba Peuzzi X Rema - 'Mercedes'
Samba Peuzzi X Rema - 'Mercedes' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 22 seconds

Features: 1 - Rema

Label: OneGod Music/Reptyle Music/G Production/LV, LLC

Details/Takeaway: Award-winning Senegalese singer/songwriter, Samba Peuzzi has teamed up with Nigerian rockstar, Rema for his first single of the year, ‘Mercedes’. A single that hears the duo proclaim their adoration for the ladies in their life.

The Senegal Boy Samba Peuzzi is no stranger to making hits having accumulated over forty-one million views on YouTube alone, and his latest offering is set to be no different. ‘Mercedes’ is another eurythmic love anthem with an infectious hook that is complimented by Rema’s familiar tones. ‘Mercedes’ is set to be a firm favourite on playlists and dance-floors across the diaspora and continent, signaling to a forthcoming EP due in 2023.

Samba Peuzzi has been flying the flag for Senegal and is about to take his unique style and sound global. Having already amassed over 2.4m followers across social platforms. His ability to connect with fans across the globe, singing in both French and English, has seen Samba perform across Senegal and gain over thirty million streams on his debut album ‘Senegal Boy’.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema for hit single ‘Mercedes’

'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

'BBTitans: Yemi returns to his first love, Khosi, for one night

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions

'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

'Stop copying Asake's style,' Portable scolds Seyi Vibez

BNXN is set to release a new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

BNXN is set to release a new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador

Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador

Since I started following the Holy Spirit things have changed for me - Toyin Abraham

Since I started following the Holy Spirit things have changed for me - Toyin Abraham

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid, Rexxie

Rexxie teases 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Asake - 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Iyanya

Police spokesman claims Iyanya can be arrested after shoving fan in Awka