It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

The music star would disappear from the mainstream as the frequency of his releases reduced leaving only the nostalgia of his timeless hits.

Sean Tizzle was reported to have relocated to the United States where he now resides and from where he hopes to reconnect with his fans through the release of his upcoming album.

Opening up on his absence from the music scene, Sean Tizzle shared on his Twitter account on May 14, 2023, that it was never his intention not to be at the top with his peers. He further stated that during his absence, he has seen and heard different things capable of breaking him but he choose to keep his head up.

"Man proposes God disposes! It was never the plan to take a break, it was never intentional not to be at the top with my peers by now, I see comments that could break me but I ignore, I take the encouraging comments and run away with it. When life knocks you down, I promise all you have to do is humble yourself and stay Focused…OLUWA go surface!"

He also stated that his next single would capture his life and his journey as he aims to make a comeback to the mainstream.

Sean Tizzle would be hoping to roll back the years to the days he released his hit songs like 'Sho Lee', 'Loke Loke' feat 9ice, 'Gentleman', and his critically acclaimed debut album 'The Journey'.

