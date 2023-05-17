The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star Sean Tizzle has opened up about his prolonged absence from the mainstream.

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene
Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

Recommended articles

The music star would disappear from the mainstream as the frequency of his releases reduced leaving only the nostalgia of his timeless hits.

Sean Tizzle was reported to have relocated to the United States where he now resides and from where he hopes to reconnect with his fans through the release of his upcoming album.

Opening up on his absence from the music scene, Sean Tizzle shared on his Twitter account on May 14, 2023, that it was never his intention not to be at the top with his peers. He further stated that during his absence, he has seen and heard different things capable of breaking him but he choose to keep his head up.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Man proposes God disposes! It was never the plan to take a break, it was never intentional not to be at the top with my peers by now, I see comments that could break me but I ignore, I take the encouraging comments and run away with it. When life knocks you down, I promise all you have to do is humble yourself and stay Focused…OLUWA go surface!"

He also stated that his next single would capture his life and his journey as he aims to make a comeback to the mainstream.

Sean Tizzle would be hoping to roll back the years to the days he released his hit songs like 'Sho Lee', 'Loke Loke' feat 9ice, 'Gentleman', and his critically acclaimed debut album 'The Journey'.

ADVERTISEMENT

His next single titled 'Albarakah' is set for release on Friday, May 19, 2023, and listeners would finally get to enjoy new music from the artist whose peak brought excitement to the music scene.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adekunle Gold teases exciting new single 'Omo Eko'

Adekunle Gold teases exciting new single 'Omo Eko'

Zik Zulu Okafor narrates how Saint Obi's wife and family allegedly caused his demise

Zik Zulu Okafor narrates how Saint Obi's wife and family allegedly caused his demise

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before'- Adekola Tijani

'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before'- Adekola Tijani

Toyosi Etim-Effiong hosts Nollywood forum on exporting Nollywood

Toyosi Etim-Effiong hosts Nollywood forum on exporting Nollywood

'The Bride Price' leads local box office with ₦13 million

'The Bride Price' leads local box office with ₦13 million

Lilian Bach mourns Saint Obi's death with heart-wrenching tribute

Lilian Bach mourns Saint Obi's death with heart-wrenching tribute

'The House Of Secrets' poster offers a closer look at characters

'The House Of Secrets' poster offers a closer look at characters

Victony's 'Soweto' remix debuts on UK Singles Chart

Victony's 'Soweto' remix debuts on UK Singles Chart

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Rema

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel returns with new exciting single 'Shu Peru'

Omah Lay

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay