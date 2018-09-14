Sean Tizzle releases Kpro Kpro remix ft Davido

news

Sean Tizzle teams up with Davido to deliver a remix to his hot tune, 'Kpro Kpro'.

The song which was originally released earlier in the year by the talented singer, now has a deserving remix to it with Davido bringing a different vibe to the joint.

Sean Tizzle became a household name off the success of his debut album, 'The Journey' which had the hit singles, 'Kilogbe' and 'Loke Loke', and continues to make fire records as Kpro Kpro remix follows his last single, Pempe.

Kpro Kpro remix is produced by DMW in-house beatmaker, Fresh.