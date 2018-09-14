Pulse.ng logo
Sean Tizzle releases Kpro Kpro remix ft Davido

New Music Sean Tizzle - 'Kpro Kpro' remix ft Davido

Listen to Sean Tizzle's remix to 'Kpro Kpro' featuring Davido.

play Sean Tizzle x Davido in 'Kpro Kpro' remix (iTunes/Sean Tizzle)

Sean Tizzle teams up with Davido to deliver a remix to his hot tune, 'Kpro Kpro'.

The song which was originally released earlier in the year by the talented singer, now has a deserving remix to it with Davido bringing a different vibe to the joint.

Sean Tizzle became a household name off the success of his debut album, 'The Journey' which had the hit singles, 'Kilogbe' and 'Loke Loke', and continues to make fire records as Kpro Kpro remix follows his last single, Pempe.

Kpro Kpro remix is produced by DMW in-house beatmaker, Fresh.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

