ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sean Tizzle breaks hiatus with new album 'Dues'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian artist Sean Tizzle returns with a new album called 'Dues'.

Sean Tizzle drops new album 'Dues'
Sean Tizzle drops new album 'Dues'

Recommended articles

Released on June 16, 2023, 'Dues' is a project Sean Tizzle wrote from a position of pain, prophetic space, and emotion.

With all songs on the album derived from real-life situations and emotions, Sean Tizzle uses the music to tell compelling stories.

The tracks range from 'Divine African Woman', where Sean sings to the one he loves, to 'Dance', where Sean reminds listeners that happiness truly is the best investment in life and not to ever lose it. He shows his soft side in 'With You' and the power of reassurance in 'Focus'. Sean Tizzle reminds listeners that the victory is forever in the song 'Paid My Dues'.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Dues' is an album that encapsulates relatable, heart-warming and honest stories, perfect for any life moment. The album is out on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy new music from the Afrobeats star.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' trailer

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' trailer

Sean Tizzle breaks hiatus with new album 'Dues'

Sean Tizzle breaks hiatus with new album 'Dues'

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, Tyga to perform at 2023 BET Awards

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, Tyga to perform at 2023 BET Awards

Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe

Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Nigerian rising star Lisa Yaro releases debut EP

Nigerian rising star Lisa Yaro releases debut EP

Comedian Real Warri Pikin narrates previous suicide attempt

Comedian Real Warri Pikin narrates previous suicide attempt

Here are 12 stars repping Nollywood at 2023 Essence Film Festival

Here are 12 stars repping Nollywood at 2023 Essence Film Festival

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Burna Boy makes history as he performs in 2023 Champions League final

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music