Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

From the streets in Jamaica to the clubs in Nigeria, dancehall music found its way into the hearts of millions.

Throughout his career, Sean Paul has remained at the forefront of the genre, creating music that resonates far beyond the Caribbean. With 'Bring It (Naija Version),' he partners with Nigerian Afropop sensation Bella Shmurda, blending his trademark style with Afrobeat energy to

captivate audiences worldwide once again.

'Bring It (Naija Version)' highlights the seamless collaboration between Sean Paul and Bella Shmurda, delivering a refreshing take on the classic dancehall sound. The track intertwines Caribbean roots with Afropop influences.

Listeners are invited to revel in this mix of nostalgia and modernity, crafted by two artists who effortlessly channel the infectious spirit of their homelands.

The Jamaica Dancehall King is one of the most famous international artists in Nigeria whose music has shaped the talent and sounds of several Dancehall stars like Timaya, Cynthia Morgan, Patoranking, and Ruger.

With his latest single, Sean Paul reaffirms his influence as an international music pioneer while Bella Shmurda introduces a distinct Nigerian flair, making 'Bring It (Naija Version)'.

