The much anticipated 2018 edition of the annual Palmwine Music festival went down on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Muri Okunola Park, Lagos.

The second edition of the event which is put together by rap duo Show Dem Camp promised more from its inaugural year with a rich list of performing artist and headliners.

With gates opening by 4 pm, the festival was much more than just music with spots created for food and drink vendors and colorful photo booths.

The show was hosted by the duo of Damilola and Femi Aribisala with a number of opening performances from acts like Mo’believe, BarelyAnyHook, and Funbi who ‘Serenaded’ the audience with songs off his recently released debut EP.

Rapper Poe would later join him on stage as they both performed ‘Adore Her’ before kick-starting his own set that featured songs off his debut album, ‘’Talk About Poe’’ and as custom, he wowed the crowd with his energetic and vibrant stage presence.

There were further performances from the likes of Temss, PrettyBoy DO, Lady Donli, Tomi Thomas, IKON, Moelogo, BOJ and AjeButter 22 with co-headliners Teni and Falz also taking on stage in-between.

Then it was time for the ‘bang bang’ crew themselves as Ghost and Tec graced the stage to deliver a number of their favorite anthems.

With a pretty rich catalog of familiar projects, Show Dem Camp opened with songs off their latest album, ''Palmwine Music 2'' running through ‘Legend’, ‘Tropicana’, ‘Ragabomi’ and more.

Their set featured appearances from a number of friends who have worked with them in the past including the likes of Odunsi The Engine, Worlasi and more as they performed older songs and as the morning arrived, Show Dem Camp gallantly brought the night to a close with the infectious sound of their hit single, ‘Feel Alright.’

Just like they achieved with Palmwine Music 2, Palmwine Festival 2 took the game a notch higher, showing noticeable improvements from its first edition.

From the stage design to improved range of performances, it was a well put together concert providing one of the best end of the year festival experience for 2018.