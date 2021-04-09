On April 9, 2021, Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) have released 'Rumble In The Jungle,' their collaborative album with with Afro-pop artist, Tresor.

The 14-track anthemic Amapiano experiencE is available to stream on Apple Music today.

As creators of some of the biggest South African hits of the last 10 years, DJ Maphorisa (Uhuru’s 'Y-Tjukutja,' Mafikizolo’s 'Khona' and Gqom anthems 'Oncamnce' and 'Midnight Starring') and Kabza De Small ('Sponono,' and 'iLog Drum') are no strangers to pushing the boundaries of African music to pioneer a future wave.

Renowned for his distinct sound, Tresor is a multi-platinum selling artist and three-time award winner for Best Pop Album at the SAMAs. Known for his distinct vocal timbre, he amplified the first two successful singles off Rumble In The Jungle, 'Funu' and 'Fola Sade.'

This boundary breaking album is also accompanied by striking visuals - from its energetic, fashion-forward music videos, to the one-of-a-kind two-headed sculpture created for the album’s artwork and facilitated by artist services company Platoon.

Designed by visual artist and sculptor, Hedi Xandt (who had previously worked with Beyoncé on The Lion King: The Gift Soundtrack) he created a modern artifact depicting The Scorpion Kings and Tresor as the legendary trinity, Memnon.

Memnon was not only an African King, equal in strength to Achilles, whom he battled before the gates of Troy, but also the true Identity of the Egyptian Pharaoh Amenophis and the father of the Norse God of Thunder, Thor.

“This particular album is special for me because it represents a bold statement of pride in the diversity of our culture as Africans, embracing the rich musical landscape of our home. We went back to the source and tapped into sounds from all over the continent for this album,” Tresor explains.

“Rumble In The Jungle is a sonic roar, a cultural bridge breaking all barriers and bringing our people together through music. We are fusing the incredible South African rhythm of Amapiano with Swahili, French, Congolese sounds and melodies, as well as west African chants with Afrobeats elements. It’s boldly authentic, unapologetic, energetic and raw.”

“This album is a gift to Africa. We are bringing the Amapiano sound to the continent. We loved working on it and are excited for Africa and the world to hear it,” concluded DJ Maphorisa.

From Cape Town to Cairo, Nairobi to New York, Accra to Amsterdam and beyond, Rumble In The Jungle is testament to the power of African music and how far it’s come in its evolution, with something for everyone to enjoy.

You can stream the album HERE.