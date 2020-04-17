In the early hours of April 17, 2019, Nigerian producer, Sarz who recently excelled for his Instagram Live 'Battle of Hits' with Shizzi went on a two-tweet rant where he threatened MI Abaga and called the legendary rapper names.

Sarz wrote, "@MI_Abaga You're very very Stupid for stooping so low to chat shit on blaqbonez ig live. Since you think it's cool to cook up stories and dent my character online then all my respect for you is out the window.

"I kept it cool and told you last week to recant your statement cos it might get out of hand but you did nothing. Since you want to act like social distancing is playing ludo with your mental health, you'll hear from me."

What caused this?

A few days ago, 100 Crowns/Chocolate City rapper, Blaqbonez hosted an Instagram Live chat which MI Abaga joined. During the chat, MI Abaga narrated how Sarz allegedly ejaculated on himself at a club called, Rehab.

He said, "I took him (Sarz) out one day and we went to Rehab, the club we used to call Rehab on Zenith Bank road. We were like buying bottles, we were just so happy... There were girls around him for the first time. He (Sarz) was shaking and then, right before we left, I was like Sarz let's go and he was like sitting down. Apparently, he had ejaculated while sitting there. (laughs)."

Blaqbonez laughed during the Instagram Live session, but Sarz did not find it funny. However, in a smart turn of events, MI Abaga apologized to Sarz. He wrote on his Twitter account that, "I 100 percent apologize to @beatsbysarz...

"I was completely joking and he was on the live while I was sharing the funny story that him I had joked about for years.. sarz came on immediately after I did and cleared up the story and told the IG live I was joking."

