The Sarz Academy release second compilation album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'

The Sarz Academy is the brainchild of the renowned producer Sarz who continues to showcase his ability to discover and nurture talent and propel them to mainstream success.

'MTLF 2' is a musical journey that spans a rich tapestry of genres and subgenres within African pop music, seamlessly blending elements of Amapiano, R&B, dancehall, gospel, soul, hip-hop, Nigerian alté, and more. With its diverse sonic landscape, this compilation showcases the astonishing creative range of its brilliant creators.

Featuring fifteen innovative talents, including a talent named

Bombocat from Costa Rica, 'MTLF 2' introduces the world to the new creative powerhouses hailing from Nigeria.

Among these talents are Gimba, Syntiat, Charmaine LA, Fxrtune, Perfext, MillyMay_pod, and PJ Star, while the producers behind the magic include Blueszn, TwitchPapii, Oddwave, OSO, Dartz, and 16-year-old Chibooplaythebeat, TheKidFuzzy.

These impressive talents were handpicked by the hitmaker, producer-extraordinaire, and mentor himself, Sarz.

'MTLF 2' introduces the world to its lead singles, 'Body Wicked,' 'Jam One Kele,' and "Good To Me," which have already made waves with their staggering success. The album is set to introduce listeners to a new set of acts whose talents will add excitement to the soundscape.