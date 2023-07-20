ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Sarz Academy release second compilation album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Sarz Academy has released the second installment of its exciting compilation EP 'Memories That Last Forever (MTLF 2)'.

Sarz Academy release album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'
Sarz Academy release album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'

Recommended articles

The Sarz Academy is the brainchild of the renowned producer Sarz who continues to showcase his ability to discover and nurture talent and propel them to mainstream success.

'MTLF 2' is a musical journey that spans a rich tapestry of genres and subgenres within African pop music, seamlessly blending elements of Amapiano, R&B, dancehall, gospel, soul, hip-hop, Nigerian alté, and more. With its diverse sonic landscape, this compilation showcases the astonishing creative range of its brilliant creators.

Featuring fifteen innovative talents, including a talent named

ADVERTISEMENT

Bombocat from Costa Rica, 'MTLF 2' introduces the world to the new creative powerhouses hailing from Nigeria.

Among these talents are Gimba, Syntiat, Charmaine LA, Fxrtune, Perfext, MillyMay_pod, and PJ Star, while the producers behind the magic include Blueszn, TwitchPapii, Oddwave, OSO, Dartz, and 16-year-old Chibooplaythebeat, TheKidFuzzy.

These impressive talents were handpicked by the hitmaker, producer-extraordinaire, and mentor himself, Sarz.

'MTLF 2' introduces the world to its lead singles, 'Body Wicked,' 'Jam One Kele,' and "Good To Me," which have already made waves with their staggering success. The album is set to introduce listeners to a new set of acts whose talents will add excitement to the soundscape.

ADVERTISEMENT
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

The Sarz Academy release second compilation album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'

The Sarz Academy release second compilation album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'

Yemi Alade, Ruger, Phyno, Zlatan to perform at 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Yemi Alade, Ruger, Phyno, Zlatan to perform at 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Shallipopi debuts on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart

Shallipopi debuts on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

I'm so blessed to have met you - Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi's birthday

I'm so blessed to have met you - Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi's birthday

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

Damzkit, who discovered passion for music when he was 11, drops new single

Damzkit, who discovered passion for music when he was 11, drops new single

'Love, Lust and Other Things' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time In Abuja'

'Love, Lust and Other Things' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time In Abuja'

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adekunle Gold reveals how Pharrell Williams changed his life

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium in New York

Victory Gbakara [Nigerian Idol]

Nigerian Idol winner Victory Gbakara walks away with ₦100 million prize