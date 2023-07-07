ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarai Korpacz releases highly anticipated new single 'Stand Still'

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebySarai

Stand Still showcases Sarai Korpacz's exceptional talent as a vocalist and songwriter.
"Stand Still" showcases Sarai Korpacz's exceptional talent as a vocalist and songwriter.

Recommended articles

This captivating song, with its Latin and Caribbean music undertones, along with accents of gospel music and a favorable blend of folk tunes, offers a powerful message about finding peace and trusting in God's guidance.

Inspired by the biblical verse 2 Chronicles 20:17, which states "But you will not even need to fight. Take your positions; then stand still and watch the LORD's victory," Sarai Korpacz explores the concept of stillness as a position of relying on God's power. "Stand Still" encourages listeners to let go, allowing God to take control of their lives, finding rest in His presence.

With her distinct musical style and heartfelt lyrics, Sarai Korpacz has quickly become known for creating music that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. Her ability to blend genres and infuse her songs with reverence of God through worship sets listeners on the path of a closer walk with God.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Stand Still" showcases Sarai Korpacz's exceptional talent as a vocalist and songwriter. The song's captivating melody, coupled with its poignant lyrics, creates an emotional journey for listeners. By embracing stillness as a ready state of peace, Sarai Korpacz reminds us that action is still required, but with the knowledge that God will be there, guiding each step of the way.

A captivating music video accompanies the release of "Stand Still," further enhancing the song's powerful message. The lyric video will bring Sarai Korpacz's vision to life, immersing viewers with its stunning visuals and storytelling.

"Stand Still" is available on all major music platforms. Apple Music / iTunes listeners will be able to access the song in the groundbreaking immersive sound experience of Dolby Atmos. For updates on Sarai Korpacz's upcoming releases and performances, visit her official website at www.saraikorpacz.com.

About Sarai Korpacz: Sarai Korpacz is a singer, songwriter, and producer known for her unique blend of musical genres and heartfelt lyrics. With a passion for creating music that inspires and uplifts, Sarai Korpacz has gained widespread recognition for her exceptional talent and ability to resonate with audiences. With the release of "Stand Still," Sarai Korpacz continues to underscore the power of worshipping God in spirit and truth.

For media inquiries, please contact: Public Relations Team Email: info@saraikorpacz.com

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebySarai

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sarai Korpacz releases highly anticipated new single 'Stand Still'

Sarai Korpacz releases highly anticipated new single 'Stand Still'

Apple Music Africa Next Alumna SGaWD releases new single 'Top Boy'

Apple Music Africa Next Alumna SGaWD releases new single 'Top Boy'

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Moonlight Afriqa unveils debut EP 'Tales By Moonlight'

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Moonlight Afriqa unveils debut EP 'Tales By Moonlight'

BBNaija's Nina gets second plastic surgery in a year

BBNaija's Nina gets second plastic surgery in a year

Blaqbonez returns with exciting two-pack single 'Like Ice Spice' & 'Like Bezos'

Blaqbonez returns with exciting two-pack single 'Like Ice Spice' & 'Like Bezos'

Bella Shmurda releases new single 'DND' featuring Lil Kesh, announces new EP

Bella Shmurda releases new single 'DND' featuring Lil Kesh, announces new EP

Laycon releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Bioba'

Laycon releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Bioba'

Spotify updates Afrobeats dedicated website with information on the evolution of the genre

Spotify updates Afrobeats dedicated website with information on the evolution of the genre

Throwback to the top 5 moments in Afrobeats in the first half of 2023

Throwback to the top 5 moments in Afrobeats in the first half of 2023

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Top ten songs for the first half of 2023

2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

Wizkid & Tems reunite at 2023 Essence Festival for sensational performance

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Burna Boy

Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception