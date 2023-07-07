Sarai Korpacz releases highly anticipated new single 'Stand Still'

This captivating song, with its Latin and Caribbean music undertones, along with accents of gospel music and a favorable blend of folk tunes, offers a powerful message about finding peace and trusting in God's guidance.

Inspired by the biblical verse 2 Chronicles 20:17, which states "But you will not even need to fight. Take your positions; then stand still and watch the LORD's victory," Sarai Korpacz explores the concept of stillness as a position of relying on God's power. "Stand Still" encourages listeners to let go, allowing God to take control of their lives, finding rest in His presence.

With her distinct musical style and heartfelt lyrics, Sarai Korpacz has quickly become known for creating music that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. Her ability to blend genres and infuse her songs with reverence of God through worship sets listeners on the path of a closer walk with God.

"Stand Still" showcases Sarai Korpacz's exceptional talent as a vocalist and songwriter. The song's captivating melody, coupled with its poignant lyrics, creates an emotional journey for listeners. By embracing stillness as a ready state of peace, Sarai Korpacz reminds us that action is still required, but with the knowledge that God will be there, guiding each step of the way.

A captivating music video accompanies the release of "Stand Still," further enhancing the song's powerful message. The lyric video will bring Sarai Korpacz's vision to life, immersing viewers with its stunning visuals and storytelling.

"Stand Still" is available on all major music platforms. Apple Music / iTunes listeners will be able to access the song in the groundbreaking immersive sound experience of Dolby Atmos. For updates on Sarai Korpacz's upcoming releases and performances, visit her official website at www.saraikorpacz.com.

About Sarai Korpacz: Sarai Korpacz is a singer, songwriter, and producer known for her unique blend of musical genres and heartfelt lyrics. With a passion for creating music that inspires and uplifts, Sarai Korpacz has gained widespread recognition for her exceptional talent and ability to resonate with audiences. With the release of "Stand Still," Sarai Korpacz continues to underscore the power of worshipping God in spirit and truth.

For media inquiries, please contact: Public Relations Team Email: info@saraikorpacz.com

