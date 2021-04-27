RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Runtown to release new album in June

The album will be Runtown's first album since 2015's Ghetto University and his first since Redemption EP.

On April 25, 2021, Nigerian singer and Soundgod boss, Runtown announced his sophomore album, 'Signs.'

Soundgod Fest Reloaded has been making the rounds since it dropped on April 24, 2021.

