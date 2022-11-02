Artist: Runtown
Runtown returns with new sensational single 'Things I Know'
Afrobeats star Runtown has broken his break from music as he returns with a new sensational single he calls 'Things I Know'.
Song Title: Things I Know
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 2nd 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 50 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Soundgod Music
Details/Takeaway: Runtown is one of Nigeria's favorite artist known for his special ability to make appealing music. After taking a break from releasing music, the Soundgod returns with a new single that combines log drums, Afrobeat sonics, and a smooth melody for a captivating single.
