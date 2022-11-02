RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Runtown returns with new sensational single 'Things I Know'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star Runtown has broken his break from music as he returns with a new sensational single he calls 'Things I Know'.

Artist: Runtown

Song Title: Things I Know

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 2nd 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Runtown - 'Things I Know'
Runtown - 'Things I Know' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 50 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Soundgod Music

Details/Takeaway: Runtown is one of Nigeria's favorite artist known for his special ability to make appealing music. After taking a break from releasing music, the Soundgod returns with a new single that combines log drums, Afrobeat sonics, and a smooth melody for a captivating single.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

