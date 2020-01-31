Artist: Runtown featuring Darkovibes and Bella Shmurda

Song Title: Body Riddim

Genre: Afropop

Album: TBA

Date of release: January 31, 2020

Label: Soundgod Music Group

Producer: Del B

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway:This marks Runtown's first release of 2020. On it, he featured talented Ghanaian singer, Darkovibes who is known for his affiliation with La Meme Gang. He also features Bella Shmurda who is known for his single, 'Vision 2020' absolutely killed his verse.

