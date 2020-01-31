Artist: Runtown featuring Darkovibes and Bella Shmurda
Song Title: Body Riddim
Genre: Afropop
Album: TBA
Date of release: January 31, 2020
Label: Soundgod Music Group
Producer: Del B
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway:This marks Runtown's first release of 2020. On it, he featured talented Ghanaian singer, Darkovibes who is known for his affiliation with La Meme Gang. He also features Bella Shmurda who is known for his single, 'Vision 2020' absolutely killed his verse.
You can also listen to the song below;