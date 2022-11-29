Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' rockets from No. 70 to No. 7 on Turntable Charts' Top 100

“Cough (ODO)” tallied 3.27 million streams in Nigeria (fifth week at No. 1 on streaming) and 63.6 million in radio reach (fourth week at No. 1 on radio).

As “Cough” returns to No. 1 to spend a fourth week atop the Top 100, Kizz Daniel sets a new record for most weeks by any artiste at No. 1 in Nigeria – 19 weeks (across four songs). He breaks a tie with Omah Lay who has spent a total of 18 weeks at No. 1 (across three songs).

“Cough” continues to hold strong across all platforms in the country – once again topping both the streaming and radio charts simultaneously.

Former No. 1, “Xtra Cool” by Young Jonn slips to No. 2 after spending the last two weeks atop the Nigeria Top 100.

Tiwa Savage & Asake’s “Loaded” holds at its No. 3 peak on the Nigeria Top 100 – it ascends to No. 1 on this week’s TV chart.

Mavin’s “Won Da Mo” featuring its all-star roster rises to a new peak of No. 4 on this week’s Top 100; it tallied 2.04 million streams (No. 6 on streaming) and 48.9 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio).

With both EMPIRE and Mavin in the top five this week; this marks the first time two record labels billed as lead artiste chart within the top five simultaneously (Both record labels have compilation albums dropping later this week).

Ayra Starr’s “Rush” dips 4-5 after topping the chart for three weeks while Asake’s “Joha” is steady at No. 6 for another week.

Rounding out this week’s top ten, Wizkid’s “2 Sugar” with Ayra Starr falls 5-8; Johnny Drille’s “How Are You (My Friend)” returns to the top ten at No. 9 while Pheelz & Davido’s “Electricity” rebounds 12-10.

Just outside the top ten; Burna Boy’s “Alone” rises to a new peak of No. 17 while Ruger’s “Red Flags” jumps to a new high of No. 21.

Ahead of next week’s chart, “Cough,” “Won Da Mo” and “Asiwaju” are challenging for No. 1.

---