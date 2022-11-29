RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' rockets from No. 70 to No. 7 on Turntable Charts' Top 100

Pulse Mix

Ruger’s “Asiwaju” rockets from No. 70 to No. 7 on this week’s Top 100. It becomes the artiste’s fourth top 10 entry in Nigeria – joining “Bounce,” “Dior” and “Girlfriend.”

Ruger - 'Asiwaju'
Ruger - 'Asiwaju'

It tallied 2.10 million streams (No. 5 on streaming) and 23.2 million in radio reach (No. 19 on radio).

Recommended articles

“Cough (ODO)” tallied 3.27 million streams in Nigeria (fifth week at No. 1 on streaming) and 63.6 million in radio reach (fourth week at No. 1 on radio).

As “Cough” returns to No. 1 to spend a fourth week atop the Top 100, Kizz Daniel sets a new record for most weeks by any artiste at No. 1 in Nigeria – 19 weeks (across four songs). He breaks a tie with Omah Lay who has spent a total of 18 weeks at No. 1 (across three songs).

“Cough” continues to hold strong across all platforms in the country – once again topping both the streaming and radio charts simultaneously.

Former No. 1, “Xtra Cool” by Young Jonn slips to No. 2 after spending the last two weeks atop the Nigeria Top 100.

Tiwa Savage & Asake’s “Loaded” holds at its No. 3 peak on the Nigeria Top 100 – it ascends to No. 1 on this week’s TV chart.

Mavin’s “Won Da Mo” featuring its all-star roster rises to a new peak of No. 4 on this week’s Top 100; it tallied 2.04 million streams (No. 6 on streaming) and 48.9 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio).

With both EMPIRE and Mavin in the top five this week; this marks the first time two record labels billed as lead artiste chart within the top five simultaneously (Both record labels have compilation albums dropping later this week).

Ayra Starr’s “Rush” dips 4-5 after topping the chart for three weeks while Asake’s “Joha” is steady at No. 6 for another week.

Rounding out this week’s top ten, Wizkid’s “2 Sugar” with Ayra Starr falls 5-8; Johnny Drille’s “How Are You (My Friend)” returns to the top ten at No. 9 while Pheelz & Davido’s “Electricity” rebounds 12-10.

Just outside the top ten; Burna Boy’s “Alone” rises to a new peak of No. 17 while Ruger’s “Red Flags” jumps to a new high of No. 21.

Ahead of next week’s chart, “Cough,” “Won Da Mo” and “Asiwaju” are challenging for No. 1.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTurntableCharts

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' rockets from No. 70 to No. 7 on Turntable Charts' Top 100

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' rockets from No. 70 to No. 7 on Turntable Charts' Top 100

Yxng Bobby releases his new record 'Can’t Be Stressed'

Yxng Bobby releases his new record 'Can’t Be Stressed'

Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'

Sent Silver shares new song 'On My Own'

Portable makes no effort to appeal to the mainstream in 'Ika of Africa' [Pulse Album Review]

Portable makes no effort to appeal to the mainstream in 'Ika of Africa' [Pulse Album Review]

Ebuka celebrates wife's birthday with heartwarming post

Ebuka celebrates wife's birthday with heartwarming post

‘Kill the Impostor’ beautifully exhibits the realities of societal pressures, repressed dreams and self doubt

‘Kill the Impostor’ beautifully exhibits the realities of societal pressures, repressed dreams and self doubt

6 Nigerian movies you should watch out for this December

6 Nigerian movies you should watch out for this December

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Ruger, BNXN

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance