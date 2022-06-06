The 2022 Headies Next Rated nominee made the announcement on Saturday June 4th 2022 on his Twitter account. According to the tweet, Ruger will be adding three hot new singles to the EP.
Ruger set to release 'Second Wave' deluxe
Afrobeats star Ruger as announced that he will be dropping the deluxe version of his second EP 'Second Wave.'
'Second Wave' EP has enjoyed warm reception with singles 'Dior' and 'Snapchat' enjoying wide popularity across multiple platforms. The addition of three new singles to the EP is likely an attempt to further push the EP and consolidate on its success.
'Second Wave' deluxe is set to drop at some point this month and fans and critics will be looking forward to see what effect the additions will have on the EP.
