Ruger returns with new exciting single 'Kristy' ahead of upcoming debut album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afropop artist Ruger has shared a captivating Afro-Riddim single titled 'Kristy'

The song exudes energy, rhythm, and an irresistible groove that will compel listeners to move to its beat. Ruger's smooth and versatile vocals take center stage as he delivers captivating melodies and compelling lyrics for a sultry romantic tune.

With its infectious rhythm, 'Kristy' signifies Ruger's growth as an artist and his ability to push boundaries within the Afrobeats genre.

Ruger has kicked off 2023 on a strong foot with the success of 'Asiwaju' and 'Jonzing Boy', and 'Kristy' promises to be another outstanding addition to his amazing discography. It is a song that will undoubtedly resonate with fans, leaving them eagerly anticipating his debut album set for release in September 2023.

