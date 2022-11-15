Artist: Ruger
Ruger returns with chest thumping single, 'Asiwaju'
Dancehall maestro Ruger has returned with a new tingling single titled 'Asiwaju'.
Song Title: Red Flags
Genre: Pop
Date of Release: November 15th, 2022
Producer: Kukbeats
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 36 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Jonzing World/Sony Music UK
Details/Takeaway: Known for his infectious melody and impressive penmanship, Ruger returns with a new chest thumping single where he highlights his status as one of the most talented artists in Afrobeats.
