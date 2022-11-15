RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger returns with chest thumping single, 'Asiwaju'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Dancehall maestro Ruger has returned with a new tingling single titled 'Asiwaju'.

Ruger - 'Asiwaju'
Ruger - 'Asiwaju'

Artist: Ruger

Song Title: Red Flags

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: November 15th, 2022

Producer: Kukbeats

Song Art:

Ruger - 'Asiwaju'
Ruger - 'Asiwaju' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 36 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Jonzing World/Sony Music UK

Details/Takeaway: Known for his infectious melody and impressive penmanship, Ruger returns with a new chest thumping single where he highlights his status as one of the most talented artists in Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Jade Osiberu's 'Sugar Rush' sequel wraps filming

Jade Osiberu's 'Sugar Rush' sequel wraps filming

Comedian Nasty Blaq bags one-of-a-kind ambassadorial deal with Dubai-based fashion line

Comedian Nasty Blaq bags one-of-a-kind ambassadorial deal with Dubai-based fashion line

Vice President Osinbajo thrills guests with his rendition of Burna Boy's, 'Last Last'

Vice President Osinbajo thrills guests with his rendition of Burna Boy's, 'Last Last'

Parimatch Nigeria unveils Afrobeats sensation, Asake as brand ambassador

Parimatch Nigeria unveils Afrobeats sensation, Asake as brand ambassador

REACTIONS: Nigerians react as singer Crayon reveals first s**xual experience

REACTIONS: Nigerians react as singer Crayon reveals first s**xual experience

Ruger drops highly anticipated single 'Red Flags'

Ruger drops highly anticipated single 'Red Flags'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' breaks box office records across Africa

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' breaks box office records across Africa

Wizkid basks in the exotic life of a megastar on 'More Love, Less Ego' [Pulse Album Review]

Wizkid basks in the exotic life of a megastar on 'More Love, Less Ego' [Pulse Album Review]

