Ruger drops sultry video for 'Girlfriend'

Nigerian Dancehall sensation Ruger has released the visuals to his hit single 'Girlfriend'.

Details: Ruger is one of Nigeria's most talented and blusterous artists who likes to showcase the sultry nature of his music in his videos.

In his latest music video for 'Girlfriend' Ruger brings to life the sensual waist swirling element associated with Dancehall.

'Girlfriend' is the lead single off 'Second Wave' deluxe which Ruger released June 2022 and the Ruger will be hoping that the video will give the single a push that will take it up the chart.

The Caribbean themed video was shot by ace video director TG Omori and it was released on Thursday, 4th August 2022.

