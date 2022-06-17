Ruger's 'Second Wave' EP enjoyed a decent level of success with 'Dior' and 'Snapchat' gaining popularity amongst listeners. The additional of three new single is likely aimed at giving the EP another lease of life and give listener something to enjoy as Ruger prepares for his debut album.
Ruger's 'Second Wave' EP gets three new singles: 'WeWe,' 'Girlfriend,' and 'Warning'
Afrobeats star Ruger has released the deluxe of his 'Second Wave' EP. The deluxe was released on Friday 17th June 2022 and it has three new singles: 'WeWe,' 'Girlfriend,' and 'Warning'.
