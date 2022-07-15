RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I perform my own hits, BNXN (Buju) can't do that' Ruger boasts

Adeayo Adebiyi

While entertaining a Q&A session from fans on Thursday, 14th July 2022, Afrobeats superstar Ruger was told by an overzealous Twitter user and possibly a BNXN (Buju) fan that Nigeria's chorus master BNXN (Buju) is better than him.

Ruger didn't take the insult lying down and he instead fired back with a reply that consumed Nigerian twitter.

In a rather shocking and unbecoming reply, Ruger told the user that although he loves BNXN (Buju), but he isn't better than him. He further went on to point out the stark difference between them by referring to his solo hits.

"I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?" the tweet reads.

The reply instantly set Twitter on fire with some users acknowledging the statement as factual while others regarded it has childish and unnecessary.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

