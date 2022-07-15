'I perform my own hits, BNXN (Buju) can't do that' Ruger boasts

In a rather shocking and unbecoming reply, Ruger told the user that although he loves BNXN (Buju), but he isn't better than him. He further went on to point out the stark difference between them by referring to his solo hits.

"I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud going on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?" the tweet reads.