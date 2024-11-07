RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger decries how funding has surpassed talent in Nigerian music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ruger shares his thoughts on how money now determines hit songs.

In a post on his X account, Ruger shared that the Nigerian music scene is hurting from the prioritisation of money over talent, as artists with the resources to promote their work heavily get success more than talented ones.

"The music scene has been hurting me coz no matter how shit an artist is, once there's money for hype, Otilo," the tweet reads.

Ruger's sentiments on the state of Nigerian music have been shared by other artists, like BNXN, who have complained about the minimal attention talented artists get.

The current state of the Nigerian music industry has been a subject of debate in 2024. Several commentators have suggested that the industry is in a state of diminishing return with a handful of hit records and the absence of an emphatic breakout star.

Some of these issues have been credited to the huge cost of music promotion which is at an all-time high thanks to Afrobeat's global exportation. Timaya recently complained about the high cost of shooting music videos which now goes as high as 100 million naira.

In another post on X, Ruger talked tough on statgemanship which he credits for making him a highly booked artist.

"Let me explain to you why I get booked so much. I don't come on stage to sing (of which I know I'm so good at) I bring my whole fucking personality on stage it's not a joke," the post reads.

  1. Ruger also revealed the name for his upcoming sophomore album which he has decided to call 'Blown Boy'. The singer is set to continue preparing for his next album with the release of a new single 'Toma Toma' on November 15.
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

Ruger decries how funding has surpassed talent in Nigerian music

