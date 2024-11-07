Ruger decries how funding has surpassed talent in Nigerian music

In a post on his X account, Ruger shared that the Nigerian music scene is hurting from the prioritisation of money over talent, as artists with the resources to promote their work heavily get success more than talented ones.

"The music scene has been hurting me coz no matter how shit an artist is, once there's money for hype, Otilo," the tweet reads.

Ruger's sentiments on the state of Nigerian music have been shared by other artists, like BNXN, who have complained about the minimal attention talented artists get.

The current state of the Nigerian music industry has been a subject of debate in 2024. Several commentators have suggested that the industry is in a state of diminishing return with a handful of hit records and the absence of an emphatic breakout star.

In another post on X, Ruger talked tough on statgemanship which he credits for making him a highly booked artist.

"Let me explain to you why I get booked so much. I don't come on stage to sing (of which I know I'm so good at) I bring my whole fucking personality on stage it's not a joke," the post reads.

